‘I’m not delusional — you’re not a saint,’ Amy Blagojevich says to Obama

Amy Blagojevich, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s 20-year-old daughter, posted a letter to Barack Obama on Thursday, criticizing the former president for not commuting her father’s sentence.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Amy Blagojevich hasn’t held back when it comes to defending her father or publicly displaying her emotions.
Her father, a Chicago Democrat, was convicted of trying to exchange an appointment to President Barack Obama’s former U.S. Senate seat for campaign cash. He was sentenced to 14 years in 2011.
Amy Blagojevich’s open letter said she no longer has respect for Obama after he did not commute her father’s federal prison sentence, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Amy Blagojevich said she had been an Obama supporter, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “I accepted that you never would’ve done anything during your first term because it would ruin your chances of being reelected,” she said. “And by the second term you had to campaign for Hillary.” But, the Sun-Times reported, she did not understand why Obama did not act after the election.
“Everyone seems to be mourning your exit from office,” Amy wrote in the letter that, according to the Chicago Tribune, had been posted on Patti Blagojevich’s Facebook page. “I’m glad you’re gone. I’m not delusional — you’re not a saint. You were a mediocre president with unoriginal ideas.”
“I thought you would finally right this wrong,” she wrote in the letter. “You didn’t have to pardon him, only commute the sentence. You just had to let him come home. You didn’t. You released others, like Chelsea Manning or FALN terrorists, who actually committed reprehensible crimes, but you failed to release an innocent man.”
