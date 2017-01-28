Penn State to hold workshop on running for local office

Penn State Extension is sponsoring a “Toss Your Hat in the Ring” workshop to encourage citizens to run for elected office. The workshop will be held at Centre County’s Willowbank Building from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday.
The workshop will offer an overview of local government responsibilities and instructions on how to run for office. A panel of local officials will be on hand to discuss why they decided to run for office and their experiences since they were elected.
The public can register at www.centrecountypa.gov/workshop. Registration costs $25 per person. In case of inclement weather, a make-up date is scheduled for Feb. 6. For more information contact Penn State Extension at 570-433-3040.
