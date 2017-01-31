Today in Trump tweets: January 31, 2017

President Donald Trump, after a tumultuous Monday evening in which he fired the acting Attorney General for refusing to enforce his immigration order, blamed Democrats Tuesday for failing to confirm his Cabinet nominees.
“When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet!” he wrote on Twitter. “They should be ashamed of themselves!”
When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet! They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn't work!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2017
Trump had signed a sweeping executive order Friday suspending the refugee resettlement program for 120 days and barring travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Then-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who had been appointed by the Obama administration, then released a statement to the Department of Justice Monday saying she was not “convinced that the executive order is lawful.” Trump subsequently fired Yates, saying she “betrayed” the Department of Justice.
Trump then appointed Dana Boete, a U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, as Yates’ replacement, pending his Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions’ confirmation.
Trump also slammed Democrats for technical problems during a rally held on the steps of the Supreme Court Monday evening, in which Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. both condemned Trump’s immigration order.
Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2017
McClatchy will be compiling and providing links to fact checks of Trump’s tweets on merit throughout his presidency.
