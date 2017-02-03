Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 3, 2017: Arnold, Iran, paid protesters, terror in France

President Donald Trump took to his favorite medium for a series of declarations about a variety of issues Friday morning.
Trump sent his first tweet at 6:24 a.m., about Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former California governor and current host of Trump’s old reality television show “The Apprentice.”
Trump tweaked Schwarzenegger’s ratings Thursday during his appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast. He asked attendees to pray for Schwarzenegger’s ratings. Schwarzenegger responded with a video posted on Twitter that suggested he and Trump “switch jobs.”
Trump responded Friday morning on Twitter: “Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice...but at least he tried hard.”
Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice...but at least he tried hard!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017
Four minutes later, Trump tweeted about Iran. His administration announced new sanctions against individuals and companies in Iran on Friday morning, days after Iran conducted a ballistic missile test.
Trump has been highly critical of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that was signed by former President Barack Obama.
Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017
Trump turned his attention to Australia in his next tweet. He reportedly had a tense discussion with the Australian prime minister on Saturday, that ended after 25 minutes. Trump is not happy with an agreement reached by the Obama administration to take 1,250 refugees currently being held in Australia, one of the U.S.’ top allies. He has called it a “dumb deal.”
Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast that he had “tough” phone calls with several leaders, and no one has truly disputed the tone of the Australia call.
“When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having, don’t worry about it. Just don’t worry about it,” Trump said. “They're tough. We have to be tough. It’s time we're going to be a little tough, folks. We're taken advantage of by every nation in the world, virtually. It's not going to happen anymore. It's not going to happen anymore.”
In his tweet, Trump thanked the prime minister for “telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about.”
Thank you to Prime Minister of Australia for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about. Very nice!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017
Trump met with business leaders Friday morning. He said in his tweet that legislation on health care and taxes were being crafted.
Meeting with biggest business leaders this morning. Good jobs are coming back to U.S., health care and tax bills are being crafted NOW!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017
Protesters have marched in hundreds of American cities since Trump’s Inauguration on Jan. 20. The largest protests were conducted the day after the inaugural in a series of women’s marches. There have been protests at airports after Trump’s executive order about immigration and refugees from several majority-Muslim nations.
While the majority of the protests have been peaceful demonstrations, there was some destruction of property during protests on Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C., and during a protest of provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos before a planned speech at the the University of California at Berkeley.
Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017
In his final tweet of the morning, Trump referenced an attack at the Louvre in France. A man with a knife shouting “Allahu akbar,” according to initial reports, attacked soldiers Friday. One of the soldiers suffered minor injuries before the attacker was shot.
A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017
Some have pointed out that while Trump was quick to mention the attack in France, he has still not tweeted about an attack at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, where six Muslims were killed. The man accused in the attack is a fan of Trump, according to reports.
All six tweets were retweeted by the @POTUS account.
