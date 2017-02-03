Republicans’ repeal mantra for Obamacare may have a new slogan: Repair

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win Pause

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

0:37 Snow causes hazardous driving conditions

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

0:55 Video Sunday at THON

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer