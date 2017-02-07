Ted Cruz and John Cornyn vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as education secretary

0:27 Light Up State College breaks record Pause

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:54 Coach Franklin discusses 2016 season's impact on National Signing Day

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'