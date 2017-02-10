Warring Democrats put rage on ice for party chairman’s contest

1:00 Sher Bhangra flash mob for What's Poppin Pause

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before