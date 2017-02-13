Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 13, 2017: Trudeau visits the White House

President Donald Trump avoided bombastic pronouncements on Twitter Monday, using his favorite social media platform largely to promote a visit from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Today I will meet with Canadian PM Trudeau and a group of leading business women to discuss women in the workforce. https://t.co/bFAHPRXHdP— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2017
Welcome to the @WhiteHouse Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau! pic.twitter.com/WKgF8Zo9ri— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2017
Wonderful meeting with Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau and a group of leading CEO's & business women from Canadaand the United States pic.twitter.com/Rxr31QpxMK— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2017
Trump, whose tweets at odd hours during his presidency have targeted everything from the news media to Nordstrom, refrained from posting messages on the platform until late Monday morning, minutes before he greeted Trudeau at the White House.
He and Trudeau also met with a roundtable of female business leaders to discuss issues facing women in the workforce, a topic that Trump’s daughter Ivanka has made a personal focus despite her informal role in her father’s administration.
The younger Trump, according to the Associated Press, had a hand in the agenda, recruited some of the attendees and was present at the meeting.
