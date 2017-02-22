Politics & Government

February 22, 2017 10:05 AM

Russian government launches page to ‘expose fake news about Russia’

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

Since the election and the widespread reading of purposely falsified news, many media outlets and social media companies have launched efforts to combat the spread of fake news.

Now, you can count the Russian government on that list, though its tactic for the process is a little different.

Maria Zakharova, of the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced the creation of a page on the ministry’s website dedicated to exposing “fake news” about Russia, according to Nathan Hodge, the Moscow bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal.

But unlike outlets such as Politifact, which analyze a piece of news they deem fake and give explanations, timelines and interviews about why the facts do not support the article, the Russian government simply slaps on a large red label with the word “FAKE” in all-caps and then provide a one-sentence rebuke of the article without any real explanation.

Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

President-elect Donald Trump during a press conference on Wednesday refused to answer a question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta, and called BuzzFeed a 'failing pile of garbage' after being asked about a controversial memo that Russia has been blackmailing h

C-SPAN

Articles pinpointed on the Russian website include a New York Times story with the headline “Russia deploys missile, violating treaty and challenging Trump,” a Bloomberg story with the headline “France’s presidential front-runner says Russia is hacking him now” and a Santa Monica Observer headline that says “Vitaly Churkin is 5th Suspicious Death of Russian Diplomat in 3 months.”

Every article has the same one-line explanation for the fake label: The article has “data that do not correspond to reality.”

Headlines about Russian officials hacking the U.S. election and anything about President Donald Trump’s connection to Russia are absent.

Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

President Donald Trump said during a White House news conference on Thursday that he "had nothing to do with Russia" during the campaign. He initially did not provide a straight answer whether or not anyone on his staff had made contacts, but when pressed

AP

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

2016 Election Day by the numbers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos