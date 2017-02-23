Here’s why you’re seeing red Xs on Facebook

There were rainbow profile filters for people standing for gay rights, there was a blue, white and red filter to symbolize standing with the victims of the Paris terrorist attack, and now a red X filter will be popping up all over Facebook on Thursday.
The red X symbolizes support for the End It Movement’s “Shine A Light On Slavery” Day, according to Refinery29. The day raises awareness about modern-day human trafficking, which currently claims about 21 million people worldwide, according to End Slavery Now. It includes sex trafficking, domestic servitude, forced labor and child labor.
Shine a Light on Slavery Day has taken place every year for five years, but it got some increased publicity when actor Ashton Kutcher appeared before a Senate committee hearing to deliver emotional testimony on the subject last week. He told senators in his work as a human rights activist he’s seen things “no person should ever see.”
“I’ve seen video content of a child that’s the same age as mine, being raped by an American man who was a sex tourist in Cambodia,” Kutcher, who has two children with actress Mila Kunis, said at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. “This child was so conditioned by her environment that she thought she was engaging in play.”
Kutcher advocated for new technology to shut down websites that advertise sex acts with minors. Kutcher, other celebrities and members of Congress are expected to mark their profile with the red X. You can download your own X at the End It Movement’s website, but it was not loading as of press time. Another way people show support is marking the back of their hands with the red X.
The day’s official hashtags, which will likely start trending on Twitter, include #EndSlaveryAct and #EndItMovement.
.@UTKnoxville students are preparing to raise their voices on shine a light on slavery day. I hope you'll join them tomorrow! #enditmovement pic.twitter.com/XnnLw8TiVi— Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) February 22, 2017
