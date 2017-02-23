You could be arrested in Arizona just for planning a protest

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest Pause

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017