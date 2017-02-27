George W. Bush says ‘split up’ media makes it hard to unify America

Former president George W. Bush suggested the media’s fragmentation was contributing to the difficulty of uniting the country, he said on NBC’s ‘Today’ show Monday.
Bush, who appeared on the show to promote his upcoming book of veterans’ portraits, told host Matt Lauer that “it’s hard to unify the country with the news media being so split up.”
“You mattered a lot more because there were three of you” during my presidency, he told Lauer. Now, “people can say things anonymously… it’s a different world.”
But Bush also said he considered the media important as a check on power: "Power can very addictive. Power can be very corrosive."
"I consider the media to be indispensable to American democracy,” he added.
Bush’s daughter Jenna Bush Hager is a correspondent for NBC News.
Comments