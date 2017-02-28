Even most Trump backers want a path to citizenship for immigrants here illegally

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:26 Trump jokes about dad's female supporters

2:29 Tim Kaine introduced at Florida fundraiser by Pusha T

2:20 Chelsea Clinton rallies supporters in State College

1:21 Trump calls Obama 'founder of ISIS' - Election Rewind