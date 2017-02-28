FBI once planned to pay former British spy who authored controversial Trump dossier

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families Pause

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

1:02 Rings trailer