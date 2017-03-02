NC Democrat wants Sessions perjury investigation, Republican senators defend AG

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers Pause

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:23 Murder, kidnapping suspect who fled with daughter arrives at Pa. court

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

1:02 Rings trailer

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win