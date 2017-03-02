Rick Perry officially confirmed as secretary of energy

The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Rick Perry as secretary of energy on Thursday afternoon, putting the longest-serving governor in Texas history into Donald Trump’s administration.
Perry, who once wanted to abolish the Department of Energy during his 2012 presidential run, was confirmed by a vote of 62-37.
Perry’s nomination was never in serious doubt, although a majority of Senate Democrats voted against his nomination as a show of disapproval to Trump’s agenda during his first month in office.
The 66-year-old Perry will oversee the nation’s nuclear program, energy research and physical science research. Perry, a career politician, brings executive management experience to the department but lacks the academic background of most of his predecessors in the position.
“I have known Governor Perry since we were classmates at Texas A&M,” said Texas Rep. Joe Barton, the longest serving member of Texas’ congressional delegation, in a statement. “We have since worked hand in hand on countless projects and I am sure our relationship will grow even stronger over the coming months and years as we work to return the Department of Energy to its core mission and reduce waste. Welcome to Washington, Mr. Secretary. I could not be more proud to have a friend, Texan, and Aggie at the helm of the Department of Energy.”
Perry joins secretary of state Rex Tillerson as Texans in Trump’s Cabinet. Tillerson was confirmed in February.
Alex Daugherty
