Did companies’ donations buy a Trump change in private prison policy?

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions Pause

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'