House Republicans unveil new bill to repeal Obamacare

After months of back-and-forth negotiations, House Republicans have released their long-awaited legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Ways and Means committee are expected to take up the measure at hearings on Wednesday which will set the stage for the proposals to be merged into a final bill next week by the House Budget Committee.
Senate Republicans are hoping to vote on the measure before the end of March, but four GOP senators - Rob Portman (R-OH), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) - told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday that previous House drafts did not provide enough support for newly-eligible Medicaid enrollees who gained coverage under the Affordable Care Act’s “Medicaid expansion.” If those four Republicans withhold support for the proposal, the bill would have a tough time getting the 60 votes needed for passage.
While the legislation hasn’t been scored by the Congressional Budget Office for its cost and impact, most experts expect fewer people to get coverage under the GOP plan than under the Affordable Care Act.
Under the ACA, federal subsidies, or tax credits, help people more than 80 percent of marketplace enrollees purchase health insurance. The amount of the tax credit is based on income and the cost of coverage, but generally, the lower the income, the higher the tax credit. People who earn more than four times the poverty rate don’t even qualify for tax credits under the ACA. They must pay the full cost of coverage.
Republicans will offer a similar tax credit to all who purchase individual insurance. The GOP flat tax plan would be based on age and income and would be adjusted annually for inflation.
GOP lawmakers wanted the tax credits to go to all who purchase individual insurance, both on and outside the insurance marketplace. But faced with concerns that the plan would provide an entitlement to the wealthy, the GOP has proposed reducing the tax credit for individuals who earn more than $75,000 and for joint income filers who earn more than $150,000.
Those earning above that amount would see their tax credit decline by $100 for each $1,000 in income, according to GOP staffers.
Plan members in their 20s would get tax credits in the $2,000 range. Those in their 30s will get roughly $2,500 and people in their 40s will get roughly $3,000. People in their 50s will receive tax credits of about $3,500 and those over 60 would get roughly $4,000.
Most of the proposal comes as advertised: it calls for ending income-based federal subsidies to help purchase marketplace coverage and wipes out all taxes that helped pay for the subsidies.
The proposal also ends the individual mandate that requires all Americans to have health coverage, ends the employer mandate which requires certain employers to provide health insurance benefits. It also phases out federal funding for newly eligible Medicaid-expansion enrollees and provides more money for states to cover people with costly medical conditions through high-risk pools.
Critics say the measure will also restrict women’s access to health care by withholding federal funding for groups that perform abortions, including Planned Parenthood.
The legislation would also eliminate funding begining in 2019 for the Prevention and Public Health Fund, which provides grants to state and local health departments through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The GOP proposal also calls for repealing the ACA’s Medicaid expansion and giving states that did so a limited time period to continue the enhanced federal funding for their newly eligible recipients – no less than 90 percent of their medical costs.
Eventually, those enrollees would be funded at the basic Medicaid level, forcing states to bear more of their costs or to limit their eligibility for Medicaid.
The bill would also change Medicaid’s funding formula to a per capita cap system.
Currently, the federal government pays a share of each state’s Medicaid spending – anywhere from 50 to 80 percent – with no limit on total costs.
A “per capita cap” provides funds for each Medicaid beneficiary in certain groups – like pregnant mothers, the disabled and children – up to a specified amount. Doing so would end Medicaid’s guarantee of coverage for all who qualify and would require restructuring program eligibility and coverage rules.
The GOP bill would also resurrect high risk pools to provide coverage for hard-to-ensure plan members.
In 35 states, 226,000 people who were unable to get private insurance in the days before Obamacare found coverage through state high-risk pools, a safety-net program for the medically uninsurable.
Under Obamacare, premiums for sicker, costlier consumers’ are supposed to be held down because they’re part of a pool of covered individuals that includes healthier people.
The GOP plan would put these higher-cost enrollees into state-run high risk pools so private insurers could charge lower premiums for everyone else. The GOP proposal would provide $100 billion for the risk pools over 10 years. The measure would also allow states to use the risk pool funding to provide more financial support for low-income enrollees who might not be able to afford coverage even with the flat tax credit.
