Day Without A Woman protesters arrested near Trump International Hotel in New York

Protestors blocking traffic near Columbus Circle in New York City, outside the Trump International Hotel, were arrested as part of the Day Without A Woman strike Wednesday afternoon, reports said.
The official Twitter for the Women’s March movement, which helped organize Wednesday’s national day of protest, shared photos of demonstrators being loaded into what appeared to be a New York City Police Department van.
Some of us have been arrested #DayWithoutAWoman pic.twitter.com/WSYVdrQjxA— Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017
We are not sure what precinct we are being taken to at the moment. But we are together, reSisters. #DayWithoutAWoman pic.twitter.com/r10WBikdl8— Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017
Among those arrested appeared to be political activist Linda Sarsour and Women’s March organizers Paola Mendoza, Alyssa Klein, Bob Bland and Carmen Perez.
About a dozen people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after refusing police directions to disperse, according to Isaac Saul, a reporter at the scene:
NYPD now giving out warning to disperse. Doesn't look likely. pic.twitter.com/s2aOooj8ZC— Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) March 8, 2017
She was among about a dozen women who were just arrested. Now in back of paddy wagon #InternationalWomensDay #DayWithoutAWoman https://t.co/oPjB3bUtLk— Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) March 8, 2017
Demonstrators had started making a “human wall” around the Trump hotel, according to tweets from the Women’s March account. Photos from the protest showed hundreds of people, many carrying signs and wearing the signature pink hats from the Women’s March, walking through the city.
Chant as march begins to #trumptower. "Ain't gonna let no cheeto turn us around....turn us around..." #daywithoutawoman pic.twitter.com/1vT8BHMaGy— Jumaane (@JumaaneWilliams) March 8, 2017
Det. Annette Shelton of the NYPD declined to release arrest information for all of those detained until the protest ended.
