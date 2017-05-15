Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian foreign minister, ambassador, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech Pause 3:47 No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says 1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest 2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes 0:42 Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash 1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl 1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy