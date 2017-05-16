Israel was source of secret intelligence that Trump gave to Russians, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:47 No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says Pause 0:55 Thompson constituents protest AHCA 0:42 Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash 3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest 2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 2:13 Star Wars: The Last Jedi official teaser trailer 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 0:29 Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said on Tuesday that the president didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from. He didn't deny that Trump had discussed information deemed classified, but said that the information shared with the Russians was "wholly appropriate" and available through "open-source reporting."

