It doesn’t walk like a duck, but some people think it looks like wasteful spending

Political turmoil rocked the nation’s capital again Tuesday evening as politicians from both parties responded to President Donald Trump’s – you know what, never mind. This is a story about ducks.
Ducklings, to be precise. Ducklings walking up a ramp and stepping off it into the waters of the Capitol Reflecting Pool, which can be difficult for them to do unassisted because they are very small.
The two ramps at the reflecting pool are a new feature whose arrival Monday attracted attention (from humans, at least) only after a congressman voiced his displeasure. This is happening in Washington, after all, so it may not surprise you to hear that the duck ramps were controversial.
The ramps were installed by the Architect of the Capitol, an office that acts as the steward of the historic buildings and grounds on Capitol Hill. Shortly after they went up, Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., criticized them on Twitter as a misuse of government funds.
If it looks like a duck and walks like a duck, it must be government waste. pic.twitter.com/JKgabZ47O5— Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) May 15, 2017
A spokesman for the congressman did not return an email Tuesday asking about his criticism and his feelings on ducks more broadly. But the Architect of the Capitol seemed to come to their defense, tweeting a video on Tuesday from the official account of the U.S. Capitol that showed a flock of six ducklings swarming around one of the ramps. Only three of the ducklings made it up the ramp, but ducklings are birds, and walking up ramps is not something birds do every day.
Duckling update: Ramp in Use! pic.twitter.com/34E6oJOkCF— U.S. Capitol (@uscapitol) May 16, 2017
In a statement posted online on Monday, Erin Courtney, a spokeswoman for the architect’s office, said that the ramps were needed because getting into and out of the reflecting pool, just west of the Capitol, often posed a problem for the ducklings. Four families of mallards have “made the pool their home,” she said.
“The broad gently sloped limestone coping of the pool, however, has an unintended side-effect for our feathered-friends,” Courtney wrote. “Some ducklings have trouble climbing out of the pool or returning to it once out of the water.”
The duck ramps and Walker’s criticism of them attracted a fair amount of attention online, primarily from social media users who liked the idea of giving the ducklings a leg up (and disliked the more parsimonious view).
I'm from North Carolina and I'm more proud of this duck ramp than I am of you representing my state. https://t.co/Azj44fq4gy— Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) May 16, 2017
This doesn't look anything like a duck. It's a ramp. https://t.co/XRNu71tdrm— Matthew Lazin-Ryder (@Lazin_Ryder) May 16, 2017
The ramps were built in collaboration with City Wildlife, a nonprofit organization that helps sick and injured animals in Washington, the statement said. But it said government employees were involved in the project, too.
Among them were Nancy Skinkle, a director in the architect’s planning and project management division, and Ted Bechtol, who worked to “understand the needs of ducklings, provide design guidelines and research options available to address the problem.” An agency architect, Tim Reed, designed the ramp, and M. Lee Dennis, a supervisor in the maintenance department, built them.
The statement did not say how much the ramps cost or whether government employees worked on the project during their normal working hours. An attempt to reach the office of the Architect of the Capitol for comment was unsuccessful Tuesday because its employees go home around 4:30 p.m., according to an after-hours receptionist in the superintendent’s office.
Anne Lewis, the president of City Wildlife, said a ramp could be the difference between life and death for the ducklings. “Ducklings get into the water – often helped there by visitors – and then can’t get out because of the high curb at the water’s edge,” she said in an email. “They will drown from exhaustion or die of starvation unless they have a way to get out of the water.”
Comments