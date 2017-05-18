Flynn rejects Senate subpoena, won't testify about Russia and Trump campaign

Ousted White House National Security adviser Michael Flynn will apparently not be testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee anytime soon about Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the panel’s chairman, said Flynn’s lawyer told him that the retired army general, whom President Donald Trump fired in January, would not honor the committee’s subpoena to produce documents related to the Russia investigation.
“We’ll figure out on General Flynn what the next step, if any, is,” Burr said.
“I suspect that he believes he’s a target and he’s got the right to protect himself and the lawyer has probably advised him not to do it,” said Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, a member of the intelligence committee. “Nobody can force you to do this.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, who is leading his own Russia investigation through the Senate Judiciary Committee, said, “Congress is now pretty much shut down when it comes to all things Flynn. You cannot have the political process put someone in jeopardy.”
Flynn, who served as a key adviser to Trump during his presidential campaign and transition and ended up in a top White House post, albeit briefly, has become a key figure in the probe into Russia’s role in the election and whether it colluded with Trump’s campaign.
He appeared to be serving two masters, the incoming president and Turkey, for whom he was a paid lobbyist. Washington was abuzz with speculation Thursday about his role, driven by a McClatchy report that as a Trump adviser Flynn had rejected an Obama administration Syria war plan that was opposed by Turkey, whose interests Flynn later acknowledged he’d been paid to represent.
Flynn’s work on Turkey’s behalf at the same time that he was Trump’s principal foreign policy adviser was not publicly known until March, when he belatedly filed as a foreign agent with the Justice Department nearly a month after he’d left the Trump administration.
But The New York Times reported Wednesday that Flynn told Trump’s transition team that his Turkish connection was under federal investigation. Yet he still emerged as the newly sworn-in president’s national security adviser.
[RELATED: Trump transition was told of Flynn’s lobbying, congressman’s letter to Pence shows]
Trump fired him 24 days later, and only after it became public that federal prosecutors had informed the White House not long after Trump’s inauguration about Flynn’s involvement with Russia and suggested that he could subject to blackmail.
The Russia investigation is now assured of remaining a mainstay of Washington political life for some time to come. The appointment Wednesday of former FBI Director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel to investigate Russia’s role in the election means the scandal will be front burner news.
With its dramatic twists and turns and its evolving cast of characters, the investigation into Russian election meddling and possible Trump campaign collusion is playing out like so many previous Washington editions of bad behavior – except this one is focused on a character, Trump, whose willingness to undercut his aides messages via Twitter and other media is unlike previous presidents.
“This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” he tweeted Thursday morning, following Mueller’s appointment.
And there was this: “With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed!”
The event that was certain to capture most attention Thursday was set to take place in the afternoon, when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who named Mueller, will brief all 100 members of the Senate on the inquiry.
Meanwhile, the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday asked the Justice Department and the FBI for documents, also requested by other congressional panels, that involve Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey and any related memos. Comey apparently kept memos of his interactions with top officials and he reportedly wrote that during a conversation with Trump in February, the president said of the Flynn investigation, “I hope you can let this go.”
Various lawmakers and legal experts have suggested that the comment could amount to obstruction of justice
Meanwhile, Speaker of House Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, worked hard at a news conference Thursday to demonstrate that the Russia-gate hubbub was not preventing Congress from pushing forward on other fronts.
“It’s always nice to have less drama,” Ryan said. “But the point I’m trying to make . . . people in the country need to know that we are busy at work trying to solve their problems.”
David Lightman contributed to this story.
