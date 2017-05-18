Democrats get a special counsel – but still want more

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Several hurt as car hits pedestrians in Times Square Pause 3:47 No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says 0:28 Watch wax worms eat plastic 0:42 Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash 2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest 0:29 Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win 1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 9 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

