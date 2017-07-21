He’s Trump’s new communications director. But his past tweets show contrary views.

“I like Hillary. ... I hope she runs, she is incredibly competent.”
Those words sound like something former President Barack Obama might have said, but they’re actually from Anthony Scaramucci, who was introduced to the public as the communications director for the Trump White House on Friday.
Within hours of the announcement of Scaramucci’s hiring, journalists and social media users had scrolled through his Twitter feed and uncovered a trove of posts that seemingly contradict things Trump has said on the campaign trail and in office.
Gizmodo dug up tweets from the 2016 campaign in which he expressed support for former candidate Jeb Bush, saying he “will make a great president.”
Big number for @JebBush people just need to get to know him. Will make a great President.— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 15, 2015
Trump made Bush one of his favorite targets on the campaign trail, criticizing him as “low-energy.”
Gizmodo also found a tweet from 2012 in which Scaramucci seemed to lament Trump endorsing then-candidate Newt Gingrich.
"@nationaljournal: Trump to Endorse Gingrich, http://t.co/lvr9FQ43" @realDonaldTrump please say it aint so!— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 2, 2012
Another Twitter user found another tweet, since deleted, in which Scaramucci seemed to refer to Trump as an “odd guy.”
“So smart with no judgment,” Scaramucci continued.
LOL. @Scaramucci deleted this tweet ten minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/cbWgBl5NX7— L.O.M.P.E. (@Lompemann) July 21, 2017
Reporter Josh Billinson also found a tweet from 2011 in which Scaramucci praised Republican Mitt Romney for refusing to participate in a debate hosted by Trump, referrring to the event as the “Trump spectacle.” Scaramucci has since deleted the tweet.
Uh oh! @Scaramucci is deleting old tweets that criticized Trump. Don't worry, the internet is forever! pic.twitter.com/ksCeBVIzU5— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 21, 2017
On policy, Scaramucci has also previously expressed support for gun control in 2012, while Trump has told the National Rifle Association that “you have a true friend and champion in the White House.”
We (the USA) has 5% of the world's population but 50% of the world's guns. Enough is enough. It is just common sense it apply more controls— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 6, 2012
New York Magazine has recorded other instances where Scaramucci expressed views that contradict Trump’s. In 2012, he described himself as pro-gay marriage, pro-choice and against the death penalty.
@cda0519 I am not a partisan. For Gay Marriage, against the death penalty, and Pro Choice. I am for social inclusion, fiscal responsibility— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 8, 2012
Trump has expressed “my full support” for the March for Life, a protest against abortion rights, and called for the death penalty for any person who kills a police officer. His views on gay marriage are less clear, as he has said he is “fine” with the Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage, but critics say his policy actions have failed to protect the LGBT community.
In 2012, Scaramucci also said “all terror roads” lead to Moscow, accusing Russia of supporting terrorism and seemingly supporting Romney’s claim at the time that Russia is “without question our No. 1 geopolitical foe,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Trump’s notoriously close relationship with Russia has resulted in a special prosecutor investigating the country’s influence on the election.
@hedgeygrl Michele, follow all terror roads, they lead not just to Damascus, but to Moscow.— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 13, 2012
Scaramucci has also expressed belief in the scientific consensus that climate change is real, while Trump has refused to say on the record whether he does or not.
You can take steps to combat climate change without crippling the economy. The fact many people still believe CC is a hoax is disheartening— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 11, 2016
Scaramucci has also said on Twitter that he believes that the “overwhelming majority” of Muslims “want to live in multiracial/ethnic/faith democracies,” while Trump’s comments on Islam have generated controversy.
"It is a fight within Islam, overwhelming majority see Islam as a religion of peace, want to live in multiracial/ethnic/faith democracies"— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 23, 2016
In December 2015, Scaramucci tweeted a picture of a portion of the Berlin Wall with the caption: “Walls don’t work. Never have never will.” Six months later, Trump proposed building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
Walls don't work. Never have never will. The Berlin Wall 1961-1989 don't fall for it. pic.twitter.com/urKlDWAhdt— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) December 1, 2015
In 2012, Scaramucci also expressed support for Hillary Clinton, who would go on to run against Trump in the 2016 campaign.
"@infovestment: @Scaramucci if Hillary keeps this up,she might be back in play for 2016...." I hope she runs, she is incredibly competent— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 16, 2012
@frenchcarguy I like Hillary. Have to go with the best athlete. We need to turn this around.— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 20, 2012
Comments