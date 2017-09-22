John McCain announces opposition to GOP health care bill, likely dooming it

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Arizona Sen. John McCain announced he would not vote for the latest GOP health care bill aimed at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.
“I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried. Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it,” McCain said in the statement.
McCain’s statement, along with statements from fellow Republicans Rand Paul and Susan Collins, seems to indicate that the bill, commonly referred to as the Graham-Cassidy Bill, will not pass the Senate. Republicans can only afford to lose two votes for the bill before dipping below the needed majority.
I cannot in good conscience vote for Graham-Cassidy. A bill impacting so many lives deserves a bipartisan approach. https://t.co/2sDjhw6Era pic.twitter.com/30OWezQpLg— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) September 22, 2017
Paul has long been opposed to the bill, which he says does not go far enough in rolling back the ACA, also known as Obamacare. Collins said she was “leaning against” the bill on Friday, according to the Associated Press.
Where GOP stands on Graham-Cassidy— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) September 22, 2017
Murkowski:
Portman:
Gardner:
Collins:
Capito:
McCain: ❌
Paul: ❌
3 GOPers saying ❌ stops bill.
McCain’s opposition also marks a sharp split from one of his closest friends in the Senate, South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham, who helped author the bill. On Tuesday, Graham predicted that the bill would pass with 50 votes, according to The Hill.
Last week, McCain told reporters that he was still making up his mind, “I always do whatever Lindsey Graham tells me to do,” per the New York Times.
McCain was also one of three Republicans who crossed party lines to vote against a previous repeal effort in July.
