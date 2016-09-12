Elections 2016

September 12, 2016 7:35 AM

Hillary Clinton struggles to walk after medical diagnosis

Compiled by Eric Wuestewald

Hillary Clinton was seen struggling to walk after abruptly leaving a 9/11 event on Saturday.

According to her doctor, she has pneumonia, and it's bringing right-wing fringe questions about her health a little more mainstream.

This comes after a weekend of scrutiny for calling half of Donald Trump's supporters a "basket of deplorables."

Welcome to another week in the 2016 election.

Hillary Clinton diagnosed with pneumonia

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was caught on video struggling to walk after suddenly and unexpectedly leaving a 9/11 ceremony Saturday. Sunday afternoon, we learned the cause.

The diagnosis: pneumonia and dehydration.

Her doctor identified the cause Friday and prescribed a regiment of antibiotics and rest. Clinton kept with her grueling presidential schedule nonetheless.

The incident follows a stream of right-wing questions about coughing fits Clinton was having at several of her events.

Regardless of diagnosis, Clinton abandoned the press

When Hillary Clinton left the 9/11 event, she didn't take reporters with her or have her staff tell the media she was leaving.

Previous presidential nominees have traveled with a 'protective pool' of journalists regardless of the situation. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has both resisted allowing reporters to follow her.

Hillary calls half of Donald Trump's supporters a "basket of deplorables"

Friday night, Hillary Clinton called half of Donald Trump's supporters a "basket of deplorables."

You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Saturday morning, Trump responded.

By the afternoon, Clinton apologized for being "grossly generalistic," but reasserted her belief that "Trump has built his campaign largely on prejudice and paranoia and given a national platform to hateful views and voices, including by retweeting fringe bigots."

