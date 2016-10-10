Elections 2016

October 10, 2016 12:21 PM

Athletes and coaches say their ‘locker room talk’ is not like Trump’s

Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

In the wake of last night’s debate, in which Donald Trump defended his explicit and lewd comments about groping women without their consent as “locker room talk,” pro athletes and coaches are coming out to let it be known: They haven’t heard anything like what Trump said in their locker rooms.

Among those speaking out against the characterization were several big names, including Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin, former NBA player Jason Collins and reporter Alex Flanagan.

But the protests also came from across leagues, with Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Doolittle, Clippers guard Jamal Crawford, Los Angeles Galaxy forward Robbie Rogers, Atlanta Falcons tight end Jacob Tamme and Olympic hurdler Queen Harrison all expressing outrage.

Meanwhile, TMZ interviewed Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, who made it clear that throughout his 29-year career as a coach and player, he has never anything like what Trump said, saying, “that’s a new one to me.”

On social media, the hashtags #LockerRoomTalkIn5Words and #NotMyLockerRoom have taken off, with tens of thousands of tweets mocking the Republican candidate.

Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Conley had the last word, however, with this tweet.

Related content

Elections 2016

Comments

Videos

Trump calls Obama 'founder of ISIS' - Election Rewind

View more video

Nation & World Videos