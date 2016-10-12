Obama marks a milestone: 100 days left in office

There’s no countdown clock at the White House, but this week marks the last 100 days of President Barack Obama’s presidency.
Obama plans to approach the final 100 the same way he’s approached the last seven and a half years, said Press Secretary Josh Earnest: “Seeking to make the most of every remaining opportunity, to use the power of this office to advance the interests of this country, a fight for middle class families, and to keep our country safe.”
Oh -- and a fair amount of campaigning, Earnest said, noting that part of the countdown will be spent “advocating for a successor who is committed to those values and those principles.” (Obama called an Ohio and two Miami radio stations today from the White House to urge people to register to vote.)
But he’ll also look to capitalize on “whatever materializes in the lame duck session of Congress, to continue to move this agenda forward,” Earnest said. And he noted that some of the last 100 days will be spent on ensuring a smooth transition to the next president -- “regardless of who it is.”
“Those are all priorities for the next 100 days, and the president's looking forward to making the most of every moment that's remaining,” Earnest said.
Inaugural ceremonies in Washington to swear in the 45th U.S. president will occur on Jan. 20.
Down to the last 100 days of our exceptional POTUS in our White House.— NO! GOP! NO! (@NoGOPNo) October 12, 2016
Actually 99 days 14 hours and 56 minutes.
Irreplaceable! pic.twitter.com/a8LPrxG2sk
Obama told ESPN on Tuesday that he plans to “sleep for two weeks” after leaving office, “and then I am going to take Michelle on a very nice vacation.”
He’s also expected to spend time on My Brother’s Keeper, the initiative he launched in the wake of several racially charged deaths of young black men.
Comments