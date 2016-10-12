Obama sniffs hand, playfully tries to prove he’s not a ‘demon’

1:21 Trump calls Obama 'founder of ISIS' - Election Rewind Pause

0:16 Pence draws curious conservatives in Pa.

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

3:02 Hate raking leaves? This video is for you

0:37 Firefighter rescues cat from tree

1:15 Art in Penns Valley

2:54 Penn State Homecoming Tailgate Competition

1:14 Franklin thanks fans for braving weather to support team to a win

3:20 Benner Elementary

0:20 Hurricane Matthew approaches

2:17 Penns Valley Area homecoming parade