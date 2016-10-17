Clinton, Kaine campaign schedules rally in State College

Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s running mate for the White House, will campaign in State College.
The Democratic presidential campaign scheduled the event and confirmed it on Monday. Friday is the first time a presidential or vice presidential candidate will appear in town during this election cycle.
Kaine plans to discuss his and Clinton’s vision for “an America that is stronger together and their plans to create an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, including their debt-free college plan.” Some main talking points will be directed at Penn State students, raising the minimum wage, climate change, energy and the criminal justice system.
People interested in attending the event can RSVP here.
Additional details for the visit will be announced. A time and place for the rally have not been released.
Comments