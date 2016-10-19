Trump edge with no-college-degree voters is gone

One of Donald Trump’s big advantages had been his support among people with no college degree. Not anymore.
A new Bloomberg Politics Poll Wednesday, on the eve of the final debate between the candidates, reported that Hillary Clinton is now up 48-44 with that constituency. Gone is Trump’s 8 point edge last month.
Clinton maintained her big lead among whites with a college degree, usually a strong Republican constituency. She’s up 13.
Overall, Clinton is ahead 50-41 percent.
“This poll shows movement toward Clinton with all the right groups it takes to win—including men and those without a college degree,” Ann Selzer, whose Iowa-based firm conducted the survey, told Bloomberg. “Their alignment with Clinton is a formidable change in the algebra.”
Clinton’s also up among men, after trailing for months. She’s ahead 46-44. Among women, Clinton has a 17 point advantage.
There is some good news for Trump: Nearly two-thirds of his backers said they’re very or fairly enthusiastic about him, while 58 percent of Clinton supporters feel that way.
David Lightman: 202-383-6101, @lightmandavid
Comments