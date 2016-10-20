Champs Sports Grill hosts viewing of final presidential debate

Champs Sports Grill hosted a viewing for the third and final presidential debate on Wednesday night. On one side of the restaurant, the blue room; on the other, the red room.
Between the two rooms in the North Atherton Street location, about 30 people gathered to see Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump face off.
Screens throughout the restaurant broadcast Trump and Clinton engaged in a debate that was tamer than the previous two.
In the red room, Aaron Zimmerman, 26, of State College, sat at the bar, donning a “Make America Great Again” hat.
He said he thought the debate was the best of the three.
Trump’s not a career politician, Zimmerman said. He said he likes that Trump’s going to bring some change.
Sara Erlichman said she doesn’t support either candidate, but thought this was the most professional debate.
Erlichman, 25, of Bedford, said she saw a huge difference in Trump from the previous debates.
Sarah Stephens, 25, of Lawrence, Kan., agreed that both candidates seemed worthy, though she said she supports Clinton.
Stephens said she liked that Trump called Clinton out on her charitable foundation and that Clinton threw it back at him — questioning how he could say he’s going to make America great again while using Chinese steel to build his hotel.
Erlichman added that she thought Fox News’ Chris Wallace was the best moderator.
He focused on policy issues not personal ones, she said.
John Otwe, of State College, supports Clinton.
“She knows exactly what she’s going to do,” he said. She’s actually put figures to her plans, Otwe said, and those plans aren’t going to add to the national debt.
He said Clinton listens to her advisers; while Trump comes on stage as his own man.
“Nobody can advise Trump,” Otwe said.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
Tim Kaine to visit Penn State
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s running mate Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is set to visit Penn State on Friday.
Kaine will speak at 2:30 p.m. at the HUB-Robeson Center. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.
According to a press release from the campaign, Kaine will “discuss his and Clinton’s shared vision for an America that is stronger together and their plans to create an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, including their debt-free college plan.”
Those interested in attending should RSVP on Clinton’s campaign website.
From CDT staff reports
