October 21, 2016 5:32 PM

Tim Kaine tells Penn State crowd he will remain undefeated in elections

By Sarah Rafacz

srafacz@centredaily.com

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told a crowd at Penn State that he is 8-0 in elections.

He also said he plans to be 9-0 on Nov. 8.

Kaine spoke in front of 650 people Friday afternoon in Alumni Hall at the HUB-Robeson Center. The speech, which lasted about 50 minutes, touched on college affordability, equality, jobs, why Clinton should be president and why Trump shouldn't.

It also would not be a trip to Penn State without a stop at the Berkey Creamery.

Hillary Clinton's running mate made a quick pass through the Creamery and ordered an Autumn Delight — a vanilla ice cream with cinnamon apple flavor and a cinnamon caramel swirl — in a bowl.

