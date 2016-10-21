Tim Kaine tells Penn State crowd he will remain undefeated in elections

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told a crowd at Penn State that he is 8-0 in elections.
He also said he plans to be 9-0 on Nov. 8.
Kaine spoke in front of 650 people Friday afternoon in Alumni Hall at the HUB-Robeson Center. The speech, which lasted about 50 minutes, touched on college affordability, equality, jobs, why Clinton should be president and why Trump shouldn't.
It also would not be a trip to Penn State without a stop at the Berkey Creamery.
Hillary Clinton's running mate made a quick pass through the Creamery and ordered an Autumn Delight — a vanilla ice cream with cinnamon apple flavor and a cinnamon caramel swirl — in a bowl.
This story will be updated.
