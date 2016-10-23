County commissioner shown at Trump rally turned violent

A Central Pennsylvania county commissioner was one of several elected officials or candidates identified at a Donald Trump rally where a protester was attacked.
A video posted to YouTube in September shows the Mechanicsburg rally on Aug. 1.
That video shows both the images of the presidential candidate at the podium speaking and other video of the protester attacked by multiple people after holding up a sign and shouting "Refugees are people, too." Trump replied "That's alright. Go on home."
The incident was covered by media when it happened in August. Day-of coverage focused more on his insult of his opponent, calling former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton "the devil."
PennLive did note the uproar when the video was released a day later.
The September video is notable for syncing the images of the protest with the speech, and for identifying the people standing prominently behind Trump while the incident occurred, including Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Hazleton, state Rep. Sue Helm, R-Harrisburg, and Pennsylvania Treasurer candidate Otto Voit.
At least one other official is sitting there, too. Beside Helm is Mifflin County Commissioner Lisa Nancollas.
Nancollas was the subject of attention three weeks after the rally when people pointed out anti-Islamic posts on her Facebook page.
She doubled down on those days later when she said she refused to apologize for the statements.
Contacted by the Centre Daily Times, Nancollas said she was unaware of the incident at the event.
"I know nothing about someone being 'beat up.' I was there to hear an inspirational speech by the next President of the United States, Donald J. Trump," she said.
Barletta and Voit also appear to remain in the Trump camp despite the candidate's recent controversies. Both appeared onstage at Trump's Wilkes-Barre rally Oct. 10.
