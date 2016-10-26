Clinton blanketing America with ads while Trump lags

Hillary Clinton’s all over America’s airwaves with her ads, while Donald Trump is far behind in pushing his message on television and radio.
In swing states such as Florida and Ohio, Clinton is outpacing Trump this week in ad spending by 2 to 1. In Florida, Clinton’s spending $7.3 million to Trump’s $3.5 million. Next most expensive state is Ohio, where Clinton spends $3.47 million to Trump’s $1.6 million.
Those are the findings of a new analysis by Advertising Analytics, reported by NBC News. It found that overall, Clinton has spent nearly $141.7 million on television and radio ads. Outside groups have spend another $103.6 million.
That totals $245.3 million, almost three times as much as Trump and his backers. The analysis found Trump has spend $58.8 million while supporting outside groups have spent $37 million, for a total of $95.8 million.
