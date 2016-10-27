Schools will close on Election Day amid fears of violence

1:59 Trump makes a campaign pit stop to open a hotel, Clinton blasts him about workers Pause

2:16 Linebackers Cabinda and Bell talk about their return

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

2:29 Tim Kaine introduced at Florida fundraiser by Pusha T

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

1:47 White Out Game

1:59 Elevate your garden guacamole

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship