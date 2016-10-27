Trump suggests voter fraud is rampant in Texas – where his party oversees the system

Donald Trump is worried about “vote flipping” in Texas, a state where Republicans control every statewide elected office, oversee county elections supervisors and maintain the voter registration system.
“A lot of call-ins about vote flipping at the voting booths in Texas,” Trump tweeted. “People are not happy. BIG lines. What is going on?”
A lot of call-ins about vote flipping at the voting booths in Texas. People are not happy. BIG lines. What is going on?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2016
A Tarrant County woman said her vote switched from Republican to Democrat when she cast her ballot at an electronic voting machine earlier this week, but an investigation determined she did not follow the proper instructions.
“Our investigations have indicated that the voter did not follow the directions for straight-party voting when they inadvertently click the ‘enter’ button or turn the wheel, causing the change in votes,” Tarrant County elections administrator Frank Phillips said in a statement. “Further, in each incident where we could actually speak to a voter, they tell us that they discovered the changed vote on the summary screen display. This shows that the machine is working exactly as it should.”
Elections officials urge voters to check the summary screen display to ensure accuracy. The screen allows voters to double check their selections before making a final decision.
Texas officials are investigating voter fraud in Tarrant County, but the investigation focuses on mail-in ballots that allow people to vote from home, not machines that are used when a voter physically shows up to the polls.
“Whether there is lawbreaking or not, the issue of voting is polarized and revelations this close to an election are bound to have an effect on Democratic Party and affiliated groups’ efforts to get out the vote,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston. “Voters may be hesitant to sign up for or vote through a mail-in ballot, let alone give it to someone else. This may reduce turnout in some heavily Democratic areas that utilize this process.”
The attorney general’s office has declined to comment on the investigation.
Early voting is underway in Texas, and early returns indicate turnout is at an all-time high.
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
Comments