Ernst campaigns with Toomey

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, campaigned for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., on Thursday.
Ernst, who served in the military for more than 23 years, praised Toomey at an event held at the American Legion Post 245, 1950 Pine Hall Road.
Ernst encouraged those in attendance — about 50 people — to get out the vote by talking to friends, neighbors and colleagues.
She said Toomey is “Pennsylvania’s champion” in the U.S. Senate and a partner people can’t afford to lose.
Toomey said he’s lucky to have Ernst — whom he called a rising star in the Republican Party — campaigning for him.
She’s a leader on agriculture and recognized on veterans’ issues, he said.
Toomey said his opponent, Katie McGinty, also has senators campaigning on her behalf.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, appeared with McGinty on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
But McGinty can have Warren, Toomey said, because he gets Ernst.
To which many in the audience applauded.
Toomey said the Pennsylvania race could determine which party has control of the U.S. Senate.
Ernst said Toomey focuses on good governing and reining in big government.
Bill Lane, who splits his time between State College and Virginia, said he has huge respect for both Toomey and Ernst.
Lane is retired, but he worked for Caterpillar Inc. for 40 years.
He said Ernst and Toomey act and speak like senators — they’re thoughtful and respectful.
