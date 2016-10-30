Trump campaign calls anti-Semitic chant at rally ‘deplorable’

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013 Pause

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

2:29 Tim Kaine introduced at Florida fundraiser by Pusha T

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

1:24 'Whatever it takes to best serve the community' Red Cross says

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship