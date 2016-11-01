FBI director said four weeks ago it was too close to Election Day to blame Russia

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013 Pause

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

0:16 Pence draws curious conservatives in Pa.

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

2:01 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit