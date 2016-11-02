He’s young, Christian and relying on God to help in the voting booth

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration Pause

3:45 James Franklin talks "steady progress"

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk

1:20 Johnson: "If there ever was a moment for the third party...it's now"

1:36 For Sanders fans, Bill Clinton represents part of what's wrong with the Democratic party

1:34 Independent-minded students not crazy for Trump or Clinton

1:49 Republicans are no longer the party of Reagan

2:07 Philadelphia's anti-establishment past sets tone for the DNC

6:59 House Speaker Paul Ryan on the Clintons: "There’s always a scandal and there’s always an investigation"