Absentee ballot return deadline set

For voters who applied for an absentee ballot, the deadline to return it is 5 p.m. Friday.
Absentee ballots must be returned to the elections and voter registration office at the Willowbank Building in Bellefonte.
There have been reports of hundreds of people who have not yet received their absentee ballots in the mail in Montgomery County, according to Philly.com.
But, that hasn’t been an issue in Centre County, said Joyce McKinley, director of the elections and voter registration office.
She said several applications were returned by the mail service as undeliverable, but the office then contacted the voter to verify the address.
If people voted by absentee ballot and want to change their vote, they have to go to their regular polling place on Election Day. There, the absentee ballot will be voided and they can vote as normal, McKinley said.
Centre County Office of Elections and Voter Registration
Location: Willowbank Building, 420 Holmes St., Bellefonte
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Phone: 355-6703
