County, district court candidates punch tickets to general election

The departure of Centre County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Thomas King Kistler left an open 10-year seat in the county’s highest court — a seat ultimately sought by two attorneys.
And when the polls closed Tuesday night and the votes were tallied, Brian K. Marshall, a partner at Miller, Kistler and Campbell, came out on top for Democrat ballots with a total of 5,103 Democrat votes and 2,425 Republican votes, according to the county office of elections.
Ronald S. McGlaughlin, an attorney at Stover, McGlaughlin P.C., topped the Republican ballot with a total of 4,852 Republican votes and 3,200 Democrat votes, the office of elections reported.
Both candidates crossfiled as Democrat and Republican. All tallies are based on 92 percent of the county precincts reporting.
Marshall, 42, has 15 years experience practicing law in Pennsylvania courts, according to his response in the CDT 2017 election guide, with an emphasis on family and criminal law. He also served as the 2017 Centre County Bar Association president.
McGlaughlin, 56, has 31 years of experience as a trial lawyer, he told the the League of Women Voters, with “extensive focus on criminal and family law.” He also served as a law clerk in Mifflin County.
One magisterial district judge seat remains open for the summer at least as District Judge Ronald Horner announced his retirement in April from District Court 49-02-01. A highly contested six-year seat, seven separate candidates sought their places in the primary, all crossfiled as Democrats and Republicans.
District Court 49-02-01 covers Ferguson, Halfmoon and Patton townships and the north and west voting districts of College Township.
At 92 percent of precincts reporting, Casey McClain easily took the Democrat nomination with 1,288 votes, according to the office of elections results. At the same time, Dave White secured the Republican ticket with 399 votes.
McClain, 39, serves as both a trial lawyer for the county Public Defender Office and as an adjunct law professor with Penn State.
White, 53, is a retired police officer who served the State College police department for 31 years.
