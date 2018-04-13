Voter registration deadline is Monday. Here's how to apply

Monday is the last day to register to vote for the Pennsylvania primary election on May 15. Centre County residents can apply online, by mail or in person.

How to register to vote

Online: Go to the Pennsylvania Department of State's online application at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov.

In person/mail: Download and print the voter registration application at http://centrecountypa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2775. Drop off or mail the application to the Centre County Elections and Voter Registration Office in the Willowbank Office Building, located at 420 Holmes St., Bellefonte.

The application also allows voters to update their registered name, address and/or party affiliation.

For questions, call the county elections office at 355-6703.

Need to know

This year's elections include governor, about half the state Senate, 203 state House seats, U.S. senator and Congress.

The congressional race is somewhat unique this year. The state Supreme Court issued a new congressional map in February, splitting Centre County into two districts.

The majority of the county is in the 15th Congressional District. However, much of State College and the southeastern part of the county are in the 12th district. Halfmoon Township is the only township in the county that isn't completely in one district — residents to the west are in the 15th and those in the eastern half are in the 12th.

This changes who some residents will be voting for in the primary, but not where they will vote. Joyce McKinley, Centre County director of elections, said polling places are unaffected.

Voters can look up their polling place at http://centrecountypa.gov/index.aspx?NID=243, or the location is also printed on voter identification cards, which are mailed within a couple weeks of registering.

The Pennsylvania Department of State on Thursday announced that every county needs to have voting systems with machines that leave a verifiable paper trail by the end of 2019, preferably before the general election that November.

Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres said in a release that the commonwealth will receive about $14 million in federal funding to assist counties with the replacement.

Centre County, however, is not affected. McKinley said the county already uses an optical-scan voting system, which has a paper ballot.






