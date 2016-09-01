Voter Guide: Trump doubles down on immigration and Clinton goes down in polls

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
Donald Trump met with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto yesterday afternoon. Now Nieto says Trump may have lied about the meeting. Then Trump gave a speech revealing the long-awaited details to his immigration plan--and it was anything but a pivot.
Meet the new Trump. Same as the old Trump.
Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton gave a speech of her own, but her approval ratings keep dropping.
The polls close in 67 days. Have you registered to vote yet? Find out how here.
Donald Trump goes to Mexico
Donald Trump took a last-minute trip to Mexico Wednesday to meet with President Enrique Peña Nieto before his immigration speech in Arizona.
For a candidate that built his campaign around the idea of deporting immigrants and building a wall with Mexico, that may seem odd--especially with a wildly unpopular Mexican president.
In simple terms, today's meeting is between 2 of the most despised and hated people by millions of Mexicans on both sides of the border.— JORGE RAMOS (@jorgeramosnews) August 31, 2016
Still, the event may have had more to offer than it seems.
While unlikely to sway Hispanic voters and somewhat of a gamble, it did help dominate media coverage and it could help make Trump look presidential. Trump's running mate Mike Pence added that the meeting was meant to start "real negotiations."
Many political insiders freely admitted it was all about appearances.
“This trip is not about policy as much as it is for regular people to visualize Donald Trump as head of state.”
Scott Jennings, political veteran behind Republican nominee Mitt Romney’s 2012 Ohio campaign.
Did Trump lie about his meeting with the Mexican President?
After a brief address by Trump and the president, one member of the press asked Trump if he brought up who would pay for the proposed border wall.
Trump said they "didn't discuss" who would pay for the wall. President Peña Nieto disagrees.
Trump: "We didn't discuss payment of the wall". Peña Nieto: "I made it clear that Mexico will not pay for the wall". pic.twitter.com/Vq4nCeWUg4— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 1, 2016
Hours after the encounter, Trump reaffirmed his campaign promise of making Mexico pay for the wall.
Trump details immigration policy
In anything but a pivot, Donald Trump delivered a primetime speech promising a hardline approach on immigration and criminal activity by undocumented people.
The Republican presidential nominee called for the immediate detention of all undocumented immigrants who have been arrested, insisted on the end of federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities, promised to overturn all executive orders on immigration, insisted on his original campaign promise of building a border wall with Mexico, and vowed to hire more 5,000 more border patrol agents.
At the end of his speech, Trump brought on parents of children killed by undocumented immigrants and asked them to tell their stories one-by-one.
NO PIVOT. " Illegals will have one path to legal status: To go home and apply through legal channels like everyone else."— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 1, 2016
Clinton gives a speech to the American Legion
Hillary Clinton gave her own speech Wednesday catering to a large group of veterans and conservatives at the American Legion in Cincinnati.
Following the endorsement of James Clad, another George W. Bush defense official, Clinton blasted Trump as an isolationist with an ill-informed understanding of how alliances or military engagement work.
Trump responded by slamming Hillary Clinton as "unequipped" to lead after "exposing classified information" through her email during her time as Secretary of State.
But while Clinton attempts to peel away Republicans who dislike Trump, she also runs the risk of further alienating her left-wing supporters that believe she’s following in the path of George W. Bush-era foreign policy.
Does the no cozying up to dictators principle include Persian Gulf monarchs? https://t.co/jwUVjU8T8L— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 31, 2016
Hillary Clinton sees her lowest popularity ratings ever
With a 56 percent disapproval rating, a record number of people now dislike Hillary Clinton. But she's still marginally more liked than Trump.
Best of social media
The moment when Trump realizes that being president might be kinda boring and not fun like in the movies. pic.twitter.com/7zPziAPUy3— Eli Clifton (@EliClifton) August 31, 2016
More stories
- Is there a secret Trump majority not being counted by polls? Some political operatives say yes.
- Former models at Trump's agency say they violated immigration rules by working in the country illegally. "It is like modern-day slavery," one model said.
- Clinton may have sent even more classified material through email.
Have a question about the candidates, the campaign, the process, the election itself? Ask us here.
- Map: How America votes
- Quiz: Pick a side
- Register to vote
- Deadlines by state
- Find your state’s election office
- Sample ballots by ZIP code
Eric Wuestewald, @eric_wuest
Comments