Voter Guide: Trump campaign scripts visit to black church

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
The New York Times finds Donald Trump’s script for a black church visit, Melania Trump sues for libel, and most voters aren’t happy with how Clinton handled her Foundation donations.
It’s officially September and the campaign is about to hit its peak.
The polls close in 66 days. Have you registered to vote yet? Find out how here.
New York Times picks up leaked Trump script for black church visit
On Saturday, Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Great Faith Ministries International, a black church in Detroit. Trump will be interviewed on several issues by the church’s pastor, Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, in a closed session.
The New York Times acquired an eight-page draft script of questions and exactly worded answers for the taped event.
While requesting questions in advance isn't abnormal--Hillary Clinton's aides do this too--is it unusual to provide a script of responses.
You can find excerpts from the script here.
Melania Trump sues Daily Mail for libel
Melania Trump is suing a Maryland blogger and the publisher of the Daily Mail for $150 million dollars over claims she worked at an escort service in the '90s.
“These defendants made several statements about Mrs. Trump that are 100% false and tremendously damaging to her personal and professional reputation,”
Her attorney, Charles Harder, was in the news only a few weeks ago representing Hulk Hogan in his infamous lawsuit against Gawker Media that bankrupted the company.
The Daily Mail has since issued a retraction on their site.
A retraction is now up on the Daily Mail's website https://t.co/sy3IfL6Wrq pic.twitter.com/bnZT0DYXJG— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 1, 2016
Trump hires former president of Citizens United
The Trump campaign picks up veteran Republican strategist and former president of Citizens United David N. Bossie to act as deputy campaign manager.
A majority of Americans fault Clinton over Clinton Foundation
54 percent of voters find Hillary Clinton didn't take appropriate actions to avoid conflicts of interest in donations to the Clinton Foundation, according to a Suffolk University/USA Today poll.
Another 30 percent said "Hillary Clinton shouldn’t be criticized for donations to the Clinton Foundation, which does good works."
Most voters want Gary Johnson and Jill Stein in debates
Slightly more than half of voters think Gary Johnson and Jill Stein belong on stage with the major party nominees for debates, according to a new poll.
The results come as the Green party tries to assure voters Jill Stein isn't a "spoiler candidate" and some claim Gary Johnson's debate bid is already dead
Weekend reads
- Leaked documents show which 'tactics' Democratic officials were advised to use when dealing with Black Lives Matter protesters and questions.
- Trump's Angel Moms cases aren't always what they seem.
- Hillary Clinton has her best fundraising month of the entire campaign.
- Prominent Hispanic leaders are leaving the Trump campaign following the Republican nominee's hardline immigration speech Wednesday.
Have a question about the candidates, the campaign, the process, the election itself? Ask us here.
- Map: How America votes
- Quiz: Pick a side
- Register to vote
- Deadlines by state
- Find your state’s election office
- Sample ballots by ZIP code
Eric Wuestewald, @eric_wuest
Comments