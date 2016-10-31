Court bars candidate accused of posing as judge from bench

A Chicago-area judicial candidate accused of impersonating a judge has been barred from the bench if she wins.
The Illinois Supreme Court on Monday also revoked the law license of Rhonda Crawford.
She was a shoo-in to win in November until news that she briefly played a judge drew condemnation among those who practice law in Cook County.
Crawford is charged with misdemeanor false impersonation and felony official misconduct. She's accused of donning a robe in Cook County traffic court on Aug. 11 when she was a court staff attorney. That was months after she won the Democratic primary for a judgeship.
Crawford last week asked the high court for more time to explain why it shouldn't revoke her license.
Her attorney didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
