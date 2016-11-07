For 1st time in years, Arizona faces tight White House race

Arizona voters have a chance to do something that they haven't done in decades — produce a close result in a presidential race.
Tuesday's contest between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton could go down to the wire after Democrats spent heavily in Arizona and mobilized an aggressive get-out-the-vote effort in the traditionally red state.
Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to carry Arizona, and recent elections have been lopsided in favor of GOP candidates. The last Democrat to win before Clinton in 1996 was Harry Truman in 1948.
Clinton is hoping to capitalize on the unpopularity of Trump's immigration rhetoric among Latinos. Trump has fired up the conservative base during seven campaign stops in Arizona.
