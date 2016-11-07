Arizona sheriff charged with crime awaits political fate

Sheriff Joe Arpaio is awaiting his political fate, hoping a criminal charge weeks before Election Day doesn't upend his chances for a seventh term.
The sheriff of metro Phoenix is facing his toughest bid for re-election in 20 years Tuesday against retired Phoenix police Sgt. Paul Penzone.
Arpaio has experienced his worst legal defeats over the last four years, including a criminal contempt-of-court charge for defying a court order that barred his immigration patrols.
He represents the last vestige of a decade-old political movement in Arizona that called for local police to crack down on illegal immigration.
His popularity has waned over the past few elections, but a devoted base of supporters and impressive campaign fundraising have helped him pull out wins.
